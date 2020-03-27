JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa — Jackson County voters of both major political parties will have a pair of experienced candidates to choose from in June as they move closer to picking a new sheriff.
Wednesday marked the filing deadline for the June 2 county primary elections. With Russ Kettmann set to retire at the end of his current term, Jackson County residents are guaranteed to see a new sheriff in town next year.
Democrats seeking to succeed Kettmann are Brendan Zeimet, Maquoketa’s assistant police chief, and Steven Schroeder, the sheriff’s department’s chief deputy.
Republican candidates are Brent Kilburg, a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, and Joseph Veach Jr., a corrections officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.
The winner of each primary will advance to the Nov. 3 general election. The top vote-getter in that contest will earn a four-year term as sheriff.
DEMOCRATS
Zeimet has worked in law enforcement for 20 years. He believes in “fresh ideas,” such as increasing deputy presence in unincorporated communities and increasing training opportunities for deputies and corrections center staff.
“I have leadership and command experience that I think makes me a good fit for that position,” Zeimet said. “I think it’s time to implement some new ideas.”
Zeimet also addressed needs at the outdated county jail, which officials have twice tried, unsuccessfully, to address through public bond measures. Zeimet said a new facility is warranted, but public transparency will be key.
Schroeder, meanwhile, has worked for the department for 31 years. As chief deputy, he believes taking over would be a “smooth transition.”
Schroeder also has served as chairman of the Jackson County Jail Advisory Committee. He said finding a way to build a new jail will be a priority if he is elected.
“We are in desperate need of a new jail,” Schroeder said. “It’s a matter of convincing the voters that we need to move forward.”
REPUBLICANS
Kilburg, a native of Jackson County, has 26 years of law enforcement experience, serving in numerous roles, including investigations, undercover narcotics and as a DARE officer.
“I think the multitude of positions I have held makes me well-rounded for the position,” Kilburg said. “I think I could bring some good influence and professional leadership to the county.”
If elected, Kilburg said he intends to increase proactive patrolling as a means of curbing serious crimes. He also would focus on improving cooperation with surrounding law enforcement agencies.
Veach has worked as a corrections officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary for 19 years. Born and raised near Bellevue, he said he hopes to bring common-sense leadership to the sheriff’s department.
Regarding the jail project, Veach believes a new structure clearly is not what residents want.
“The taxpayers have said loud and clear twice that they didn’t want it, so we should listen to the people,” Veach said. “I don’t think (state inspectors) are going to close the jail. That is more scare speech.”