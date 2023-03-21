The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’sdepartments reported:
Yolanda D. McDougal, 47, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:22 a.m. Monday in the area of East 16th Street and Kerper Boulevard on charges of felony possession of marijuana-third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.
Taylon J. Heckard, 25, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging failure to comply with the sex offender registry, violation of parole and voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Heckard did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on March 8.
Austin L. Shaffer, 19, of 2696 Roosevelt St., was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Rhomberg Avenue on a charge of domestic assault with injury.
Lavora B. Ballentine, 44, of 2614 Jackson St., was arrested at 11:39 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Garfield Avenue on a warrant charging possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver.
The theft of $1,100 worth of jewelry was reported at 4:04 p.m. in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
The theft of $1,909 was reported at 10:43 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.