One person was injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Dubuque.
Jose J. Servin Cervantes, 41, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to the crash report.
The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of John F. Kennedy Road. The report states that Tracy L. Ede, 46, of Dubuque, collided with a northbound vehicle driven by Cervantes while trying to turn left into the Burger King parking lot at 1350 John F. Kennedy Road. The crash caused $500 worth of damage to the Burger King sign.
Ede was cited with failure to yield upon left turn.