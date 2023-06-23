Iowa and Wisconsin maintained their strong positions among the top 10 states in an annual study that examines the well-being of children, with the Hawkeye state jumping three spots since last year.
Annie E. Casey Foundation's recently released 2023 Kids Count Data Book examines how each state performs in four categories: economic, education, health and family, and community. It then combines those categories into a master score.
Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois ranked sixth, 10th and 19th, respectively, in the latest report. Wisconsin’s ranking remained the same as it was in 2022, while Illinois rose four spots.
Recommended for you
Despite raising their overall rankings, the Kids Count Data Book reports that students in the three states struggled to maintain proficiency in math and reading, a data point local officials say can be blamed at least partially on pandemic-related interruptions.
Looking at education
All three states improved their positions in the education portion of the Kids Count Data Book rankings, which analyzes state and federal education data. Iowa moved from 11th to ninth this year, Wisconsin rose from eighth to seventh, and Illinois climbed from 12th to eighth.
While raising their overall rank, all three states reported significant increases in the number of fourth- and eighth-graders who are not proficient in reading and math.
Proficiency rates indicate the number of public school students who did not reach the required levels as measured by the National Assessment of Educational Progress.
In 2022, 74% of eighth-graders in the U.S. were not proficient in math. Iowa and Illinois fell just below the national average with 72% and 73%, respectively. In Wisconsin, that number was 67%.
NAEP found that in the fall of 2022, reading and math scores for 13-year-olds in the U.S. were the lowest since 2004 and 1990, respectively.
All three states reported 67% of fourth-graders were not proficient in reading, slightly below the national average of 68%.
Alex Baum, director of advocacy, data and learning for Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, said while it is nice that Iowa was recognized with a high ranking, there is still more work to be done.
“I think these rankings can sometimes disguise some of the challenges and the things we want to continue to improve,” he said. “The high ranking reflects something we all believe, which is that Iowa is a great place to raise children, but we are not satisfied with 67% of fourth-graders not proficient in reading.”
Educators said the metrics are concerning and that the pandemic -- and all the educational delays and interruptions that came with it -- can be blamed for some of the proficiency drops.
“It’s a growing concern for many in academia all over the country,” said John Costello, superintendent of Southwestern Wisconsin School District in Hazel Green. “Kids today are different from 10 years ago, as the pandemic brought along many different impacts on kids, so school districts and parents are looking for different ways to meet kids' needs.”
Baum said the blame for these low scores is placed unfairly on educators.
“A lot of people believe that educating children is the sole responsibility of teachers, but we believe that education is a community-wide initiative to ensure that all children receive an education,” he said.
Child care focus
For this year’s Kids Count Data Book, Annie E. Casey Foundation provided insight into the state of child care affordability and accessibility in the U.S.
The U.S. child care system referenced by the data book includes both formal and informal arrangements that provide care and supervision for children.
Nationally, the newly released data shows 13% of children ages 0 to 5 had a family member who faced work changes -- such as quitting a job, not taking a job or changing jobs in the previous year -- due to child care problems.
Overall, 14% of Iowa families and 15% of Illinois families reported job changes due to child care issues. In Wisconsin, that number was 9%, according to the report.
Kelly Krause, education officer for Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, said foundation staff members have been working to expand access to child care in the community since the pandemic, adding that workforce issues can lead to a shortage of child care workers.
Krause said it is important that child care workers earn a livable wage.
“It’s important that people who are taking care of our children while we're working are paid a decent wage so that more people want to go into this field and we can open more centers and (have) more availability to families who need it,” Krause said.
An analysis by advocacy organization Child Care Aware -- cited in the data book -- notes that the average annual "cost of care" for a child in the U.S. was $10,600 in 2021. In Iowa, the annual cost to have a child enrolled in a child care center was more than $10,400.
The report also notes that the number of child care workers in the U.S. had rebounded since a drop early in the COVID-19 pandemic but still was lower than in February 2020.