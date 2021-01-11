A Dubuque university received funding to help increase access to online learning for low-income students.
Clarke University has $23,441 from the Iowa Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund to address learning challenges prompted by COVID-19, according to a press release.
The release states that the funding is part of $6.9 million available for higher education institutions to improve connectivity for students as many institutions shifted to virtual or hybrid learning models.
Clarke used the funding to 26 laptops for use by students in online learning.