EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Fifth, sixth and seventh grade students in the East Dubuque school district have spent the past few weeks cutting, pinning and sewing cotton pouches for joey kangaroos in Australia.
After Kelsey Hammons, an art teacher, saw posts online of people making pouches to protect baby kangaroos who lost their mothers during the blazing fires destroying the island continent, she decided to help.
Hammons' class plans to send about 100 pouches to Wildcare Australia Inc. next week to help support the animals that have been affected by the fires.
"I think (sewing) can help me in the future, and it’s just going towards a good cause with helping the animals in Australia." said Tierney Miller, seventh grader.