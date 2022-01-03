Differing graduation requirements and student interests are among the factors affecting the number of teens at local Iowa schools who take classes such as chemistry and computer science, educators said.
Algebra II and world language courses generally are popular locally, based on the percentage of students in the Class of 2021 who took those courses at area high schools. But the number of students taking classes such as chemistry and higher-level math courses varied widely among districts, according to state data.
“Any time a kid enrolls in a class or thinks about enrolling in a class, they’re thinking, ‘Is this going to be engaging for me? Is this relevant? Am I going to use this in the future?” said Tom Meyer, superintendent of Bellevue Community School District. “I think that’s really the thing that they’re looking at.”
Data on student course-taking was included in the Iowa Department of Education’s 2021 Annual Condition of Education report, which included the percentage of 2021 high school graduates who took algebra II, chemistry, high-quality computer science, higher-level math, physics and world language courses.
At least half of the Class of 2021 in every local school district took algebra II and at least one world language course. In most districts, that number was at least 80%.
Officials at some districts said they either require or encourage students to take math through algebra II, though some also offer options to take other courses.
“I think with algebra II, (students) recognize the potential need for that as well,” Meyer said. “I think that’s a traditional approach, the algebra II, and I think it’s good that way. I think we try to make it relevant.”
School officials said many colleges have a world-language requirement, prompting high school students to take those courses in large numbers.
In some cases, the percentage of students taking different classes varied widely among districts, though some trends persisted. A majority of 2021 graduates took chemistry in most districts. Far fewer students took physics — less than 30% in most local districts. Fewer than half of the Class of 2021 in most districts took a higher-level math class.
In Dubuque Community Schools, 71.5% of 2021 graduates took chemistry, 46.6% took higher-level math and 23.1% took physics.
Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education, said the percentages for chemistry and physics will spike because students now are required to take a semester of each in ninth grade.
Still, Burns noted that educators seek to support students by matching courses they take with their career interests.
“That’s what becomes more critical, rather than checking a box and saying our kids are taking these classes,” Burns said. “It’s, how does this prepare the students for their careers, or what they think their future career interests are?”
In Western Dubuque Community School District, 60.5% of graduates took chemistry, 16.8% took physics and 44.9% took a higher-level math class.
Western Dubuque High School Principal Jacob Feldmann said some of those numbers are shifting because all students now are required to take some chemistry and physics as freshmen, and they can do more coursework in those areas in subsequent years.
“It gives the kids options, but it gives every student a baseline,” Feldmann said.
In West Delaware Community School District, 98.4% of students took chemistry, 93.5% took a higher-level math class and 16.3% took physics.
Tim Felderman, principal of West Delaware High School, noted that his school requires students to take both chemistry and statistics as part of a focus on implementing state learning standards.
“We do that because we feel that all kids are owed a high-quality, equal access to rigorous coursework,” he said.
Physics, however, is not a graduation requirement. Students typically would take that class during their junior or senior year. By that time, many have started to specialize in coursework in their interest areas, Felderman said, noting that a high number of students take career and technical education courses.
In the Bellevue district, 28.8% of 2021 graduates took chemistry, 21.2% took higher-level math and 1.9% took physics.
Meyer said those numbers could be impacted by the fact that his district offers free online college classes to students, and pupils take those with an eye on their career interests. While fewer students might take an upper-level math course, they are taking college courses in other areas.
Meyer said he expects more students to start taking classes such as chemistry and physics as educators work to make them more relevant to students.
Generally, students take classes they think will help them in whatever path they take after high school, he said.
“It’s not necessarily as much about the difficulty of courses,” Meyer said. “… I think it’s more about, how am I going to use this course, and is it relevant that way and is it going to connect to my future, and also that relationship they have with the teacher.”
Few 2021 graduates took a high-quality computer science course — less than 20% in most districts.
A state law signed last year requires schools to develop K-12 computer science plans by July 1.
Felderman said West Delaware doesn’t currently have a computer science class, but educators plan to start offering them next fall.
“It wasn’t that we were not recognizing the importance of it, but rather, we now know that we need to have it to better prepare our students,” he said.