Dubuque higher education entered a new technological era 40 years ago.
Clarke College, as it was then known, opened a state-of-the-art computer center in September 1980. The institution was on the forefront of local computer education at the time.
The center was opened under the auspices of Sister Mary Kenneth Keller, a national pioneer in the field of computer education.
Keller, who founded the computer science department at Clarke and directed it for 20 years, previously helped to develop the BASIC computer language as a student at Dartmouth College. She then made history as the first woman to earn a doctorate in computer science in 1965.
Clarke University’s current computer center is named after Keller, who died in 1985.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the center’s opening in its Sept. 21, 1980, edition.
CLARKE UNVEILS COMPUTER CENTER
Clarke College in Dubuque will unveil its new computer center to the public during an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. today.
The center, opened this fall, has allowed Clarke to expand its computer science and computer-assisted instruction programs.
The 2,750-square-foot center, made possible by a $206,676 grant from the National Science Foundation, was built during the summer in a renovated portion of Clarke’s maintenance building behind Rose O’Toole and Eliza Kelly halls.
The center is the first phase of a $430,000, three-year project to expand computer instruction at Clarke, which offers the only computer science major in the Dubuque area. Last year, 543 students were enrolled in Clarke’s 19 computer science classes.
Center director is Sister Mary Kenneth Keller, BVM, the first person at the University of Wisconsin and one of the first two people nationwide to earn a Ph.D. degree in computer science. She established Clarke’s computer science program in 1965.
“The computer lab provides the computer science program at Clarke with a state-of-the-art environment,” she said. “But the entire curriculum at Clarke will be affected. Interactive computing is a new approach that is equivalent to giving the student the individual attention of a teacher for hours at a time.”
The center includes a large room housing Clarke’s mainframe computer; a microcomputer research laboratory and classroom; a keypunch room, and office and storage space. The research laboratory features 10 microcomputers.
Among other things, Clarke has used the computer center for a new course in which students learn to use the computer to create graphic material for use in medicine, advertising, entertainment and other fields.
Tours and demonstrations will be given and refreshments will be served during the open house.