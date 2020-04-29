DARLINGTON, Wis. — By 9:45 a.m. on a recent morning, customer traffic outside a new gelato shop’s front door had finally slowed, with only a handful of unclaimed takeout orders remaining on the bar beside the front window.
That morning in Darlington, Main Street served as the drive-thru window for Lucky Cow Coffee & Gelato as swarms of customers made room, with their morning coffee, for an icy treat.
While the COVID-19 pandemic made carryout the only way that business could be conducted, it did not deter Amber McComish from opening the doors to her first brick-and-mortar location.
“We want people to treat themselves and to spread the joy, so what better way than to open so people can get their gelato?” she said.
Amber, her husband, Joe McComish, and his parents, milk about 230 dairy cows in rural Shullsburg at McComish Family Farms.
Desiring to supplement the family’s income, Amber started mixing batches of gelato in 2019, perfecting her creamy concoctions through trial and error.
She later moved to Platteville Business Incubator and began selling her flavors throughout southwest Wisconsin, including Cuba City and Mineral Point; in Waunakee, Wis.; and in Apple River, Ill.
After learning in March of space for rent at L&M Bake Shop in Darlington, she jumped at the opportunity to open a shop.
“A lot of people wanted to buy from us, but at the same time, we also wanted to dish out. That’s gelato, the experience of dishing it and that hands-on connection,” McComish said.
The menu includes industry-themed flavors: classy cow vanilla, French cow pie and highly calf-enaited. Amber also offers a popular whipped coffee with bourbon caramel flavoring.
Lisa Govier, the owner of L&M Bake Shop, said she is eager to assist Amber as she enters her latest venture.
“I want to help Amber accomplish something that she would be thrilled to carry on for 25 years,” Govier said.
Dressed in a cherry red parka and spandex pants, Janet West, a retired school principal, stepped into Lucky Cow during her morning walk Friday.
“I just wondered what you have,” she told Amber.
A customer’s 10:15 a.m. order contained one of the last remaining peanut-butter-and-chocolate-chip scones. But West’s priority was gelato.
She settled for one container of chocolate, one of amaretto cherry and four vanillas.
“I’m buying for my family,” West said, later observing with a laugh, “Every morning I walk, and this is on my route. It’s probably a good thing they are not open every day.”
For now, Lucky Cow is open on Fridays between milkings at the McComishes’ farm — from 7 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.
Once businesses are permitted to reopen to retail traffic when state restrictions ease, Amber intends to expand the hours.
Times are trying for Wisconsinites, but a chalk sign below the shop’s front counter offered a reminder that “Adulting happens … gelato helps!”