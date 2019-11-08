SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Family Movie, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. “Toy Story 4.” Rated PG. Running time is one hour, 40 minutes. All ages welcome.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Dubuque Wahlert and Mazzuchelli Catholic Community Showcase, 5:30 p.m., Wahlert Catholic High School, 2005 Kane St. Tour Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School and Wahlert Catholic High School, meet with students and teachers, ask questions about classes.
Saturday
Clothes Giveaway, 9 p.m., Dubuque Church of God, 1496 Central Ave. Clothes of all sizes for all ages. All are welcome. Details: The Rev. Kuhn, 563-581-3101.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
Elizabeth Mary, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Brad & Kate, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Hearthfire Duo, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Today-Saturday
“The Comedy of Errors,” by William Shakespeare, 6 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 7 p.m. Friday and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Platteville (Wis.) City Auditorium, 75 Bonson St. Tickets are $5-$10.
Saturday
Adam Beck and Amber Dawn, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Barn Dance, 7 p.m., 12471 U.S. 52, Green Island, Iowa. The Country Tradition Band will play traditional and modern country music.
John Moran, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Hearthfire Duo, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Mixed Emotions, 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill.
Tony Walker, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Latin Club Night featuring DJ Papi, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday
St. Mary’s Reunion, 1 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. St. Mary’s alumni, former parishioners and friends of St. Mary’s Church are invited. RSVP: events@steeplesquare.com, or call/text 563-235-3584.
VISUAL ARTS
Saturday
“Dawn of the Red Arrow” Film Screening, 10 a.m., Millennium Cinema, 151 Millenium Drive, Platteville, Wis. A rare screening of the documentary presenting the history of the Wisconsin National Guard’s Red Arrow Division and its role in WWI.
CrafTea: Felted Cactus, 10 a.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Create a felted cactus with needle felting. Register: 815-777-0200.
LIFESTYLE
Saturday
Prenatal Breastfeeding Class, 9:30 a.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
“Jungle Book” Scavenger Hunt, 9 a.m., all Dubuque County Library branches. Join for a family scavenger hunt based on the “Jungle Book.” Register a team, pick up a game board at one of five branches and complete it to win the prize.
Saturday
Meet the Author: Amy Bizzari, 2 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Meet Bizzari and learn about some of Chicago’s most obscure surprises.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45 a.m., meeting follows at 9 a.m. Details: 563-542-0782.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous: Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Pet Loss Support Group, 11 a.m., Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavenelle Road. Assists people through the grieving process of losing a pet. Free. Open to public.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Saturday
Adult DIY: Mini Wreaths, noon, Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Make a winter/holiday-themed mini wreath for your door or tabletop. For ages 16 and older.
Fashions to Die For, 2 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Historian Kathy Wilson takes a look at 18th and 19th century fashions and the deadly secrets hiding behind those looks.