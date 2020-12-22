PEOSTA, Iowa — Sue White held her husband’s hand as he took his last breaths.
She prepared herself for the third service she would attend within eight weeks to mark the death of a family member.
First, her brother. Then, her mother-in-law.
Now, her high school sweetheart with whom she embarked on a 49-year marriage.
“I’m ready for this year to be over,” Sue said, “and hopefully, next year will be better.”
Rick White, 69, of Peosta, died in October after contracting the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.
Sue, a retired secretary and receptionist, included the cause of death in Rick’s obituary. She wanted to illustrate the disease’s pernicious effects.
“Some people don’t realize how bad it is until they start losing somebody close to them,” said Sue, 71.
Since January, the coronavirus has infected more than 10,250 people in Dubuque County and been linked to more than 140 deaths.
“Now, Rick is a statistic,” Sue said. “It’s not a good feeling.”
TRAVEL
Sue met Rick in 1967 at Eagle Point Funland in Dubuque.
At the park, he staffed the roller-skating rink and she, the concessions stand and go-kart track.
Rick was not intimidated that Sue was two years his senior.
“He told me, at one time, that all the other girls his age were immature,” Sue said.
Neither possessed a driver’s license, so Rick’s father drove them to the movie theater on their first date.
After four years, they married.
They shared a love for travel. Sue clutched Rick atop his Honda Gold Wing motorcycle as he steered them between the bluffs and farm fields surrounding Dubuque. They sailed on cruises.
After retiring in 2007 from a decades-long career in information technology management, Rick began driving — first, a school bus. Then, a charter motorcoach.
He ferried diners and theatergoers to Chicago and pro-life advocates to the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C.
Every other year, Rick bused a club of northeast Iowa rabbit breeders to expos, where they would show and sell the critters. He operated the bus lift as the riders loaded cages. More rabbits filled the vehicle than humans.
Trips halted in March when the spread of the coronavirus prompted the shutdown of some businesses.
FAMILY LOSSES
Sue’s brother Tom Kaesbauer and mother-in-law, Eileen White, took pains to avoid exposure to the virus.
Tom, 63, worked as semi-tractor-trailer mechanic for more than 25 years and loved the Chicago Bears, NASCAR and his cats, Honeybee and Chucky.
He died in August after a prolonged hospitalization. Eileen, 92, passed away three days later.
Before she contracted the virus, Eileen began her days at the kitchen table with a newspaper and coffee. She could look out at the woods that border her rural East Dubuque, Ill., home and spot deer and wild turkey.
She declined intubation at the hospital, telling staff she was “ready to go” — a shock to her family.
Nurses removed the nosepiece that delivered extra oxygen to Eileen. As she lay in bed, she reminisced with Rick, his brother and Sue before closing her eyes.
GRACE
Michael Buelow, of Dubuque, always carried a toothpick on his person ever since he quit smoking.
Sometimes, he fell asleep with one in his mouth, and his family would be unsurprised to learn that, over the years, he probably ate a number of them.
After Michael died in November from COVID-19, his wife of 58 years, Cheryl Buelow, and their daughters, Amy Osten, 48, and Jenny Jensen, 51, unpacked her belongings as she settled into a new apartment.
Cheryl, 77, left Eagle Pointe Place, the nursing home into which she and Michael had moved in January.
Physicians diagnosed Michael, 79, with dementia in 2015, and the nursing home offered him ample opportunities to socialize.
He joined residents in weekly bingo games and chair fitness classes. He visited the home’s chapel, where he prayed the rosary.
“He absolutely loved it there,” Cheryl said.
But after he and Cheryl contracted the virus, the nursing home was filled with too many painful memories.
Michael tested positive for the coronavirus in late October, but even under Cheryl’s tender care, he stopped eating.
By the week’s end, Michael gasped for breath, and paramedics rushed him to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
For more than 30 years, Michael had worked as an environmental engineer for John Deere Dubuque Works and later ran an environmental consulting business. He never understood he had dementia.
As the condition progressed, Michael struggled to articulate his wants. When he was confined to the hospital with COVID-19, he made himself understood.
“Take me home, please,” he told his family. “Shoes.”
Leaving him was excruciating, Amy said.
Doctors determined Michael had a low chance of recovery and said he was not a good candidate for intubation.
During their final visit, Michael appeared to sleep. But as the family sang “Amazing Grace,” he started to mouth the words.
On her cellphone, Amy played his favorite prayer, “Ave Maria.” Michael used to sing the hymn in church.
He slowly lifted his hands as though he was conducting a choir.
Four days later, Cheryl continued unpacking at her apartment. Jenny lifted a small wooden box. Underneath was a toothpick.
“He should not have died,” Cheryl said.
HAND IN HAND
Dolly Aldunate treasured her family, but like any concerned matriarch, she held them to great expectations.
“She was always speaking highly of her kids to her family and friends. There was always ‘My Charlie,’ ‘My Anna,’ ‘My Michael,’” said Dolly’s daughter, Anna Aldunate, 34. “She just knew that we could become good people and do something.”
At 5 feet, 2 inches tall, Dolly might have been slight of stature, but she spent her life pursuing expansive goals.
Born in 1955 in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Dolly moved to Mexico, where she studied accounting at University of Monterrey. She immigrated to the U.S. in the mid-1970s.
Dolly, 65, taught Spanish and math in Chicago before moving to St. Donatus, Iowa, where her mother and stepfather lived on a farm. A single mother, Dolly raised Anna and her two sons, Charles and Michael Lippstock, in Bellevue.
She worked at Silver Eagle Casino in East Dubuque, Ill., and Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque before starting an auto body repair shop and tow company, which she ran for about 30 years. Her energy seemed limitless, fueled by a love of black coffee.
When Dolly was not volunteering at St. Patrick Catholic Church, she attended the orchestra and ballet performances and sports games of her 10 grandchildren, treating them afterward to dinner or dessert.
Dolly insisted they learn Spanish and maintain a connection to their Bolivian heritage.
“If you started out the conversation in Spanish, you better have finished it in Spanish,” Anna said. “It was not just, ‘Hola. Cómo estás?’”
Dolly retired in 2015 and moved to Dubuque.
In July, she underwent surgery at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. A nurse called Anna to inform her that Dolly had tested positive for the coronavirus and was being moved to the intensive care unit.
Dolly’s brother, David Aldunate, Anna and Michael visited three days later. Masked, gowned and gloved, Anna noticed the peculiar absence of sensation as she squeezed her mother’s hands in her own.
As they cried, they teased Dolly in jest.
“It looks like you haven’t combed your hair in a few days,” they joked.
Dolly rolled her eyes and asked for a comb.
Charlie joined them through a video call, and Dolly called her grandchildren on the telephone. She asked them to care for each other.
Before Anna left the ICU, she had a moment alone with her mother.
“I told her it was OK if she couldn’t fight anymore, that we would all be OK,” Anna said. “And I think that is all she needed to hear.”
Dolly died the next morning.
Each winter, Dolly’s family looked forward to her creamy rice pudding and caramel-covered flan.
Anna made her best attempt this year in her mother’s stead.
“It made the house smell really good,” she said.
It reminded Anna of her mom.
JOURNEY’S END
The coughing started in mid-September.
Both Sue and Rick White tested positive for coronavirus, and while she recovered within a few days, Rick’s list of ailments grew.
His breath was labored. He stopped eating and slept most hours.
Sue convinced Rick to drop by an acute care clinic. Staff relayed him to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where doctors admitted him to the ICU.
“It never entered my mind that he wouldn’t come home,” Sue said.
Rick seemed to improve, but by October, he required breathing assistance. Doctors recommended that a mask be placed over Rick’s face to deliver pressurized air to his lungs.
His health seemed to improve, but suddenly changed course. Hospital staff set Rick’s oxygen flow to the maximum level.
From the ICU, he began planning for his death.
He told Sue to talk to their financial adviser. He asked his son to take care of Sue.
Five days later, they hurried to Rick’s bedside a second time.
He could not speak with his mask on and could not remove it long enough to talk. He handed Sue his phone, on which he had typed a message.
“Life is a unique journey whose path no one can predict,” it read. “This journey begins at birth and ends unavoidably with death. My journey is coming to an end, and to my family, friends and acquaintances, thank you for the memories. I am blessed.”
Rick feared intubation. He did not want to suffer. He wanted to die on his own terms.
Sue understood.
At 3 a.m., a nurse took off Rick’s mask.
Sue held his hand.