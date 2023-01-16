Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration
Keynote speaker Antonio Mouzon addresses attendees during the Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration at Grand River Center in Dubuque on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

 JESSICA REILLY

Antonio Mouzon told more than 280 people this morning that Americans must embark on a journey before building bridges across racial divides -- let alone crossing those bridges.

“In order to make true connections, we must first understand who we are and where we come from,” he said.

