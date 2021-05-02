PEOSTA, Iowa – Moody’s Investors Services recently assigned its second-highest bond rating to Northeast Iowa Community College’s bonds and certificates.
The credit ratings agency assigned an Aa2 rating to $10 million of 2021 series general obligation school bonds and 2021-1 series $3.5 million taxable industrial new jobs training certificates for the community college, according to a press release.
The release states that the 2021 bonds will fund improvements at the college's two campuses including remodeling of buildings at the college's Peosta and Calmar campuses. The 2021-1 certificates will finance new jobs training programs for approximately 300 employees at seven companies that have entered into job training agreements with the college.