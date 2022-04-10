EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque’s mayor recently asked a court to issue a stalking/no-contact order against his predecessor after what the current office-holder describes as months of harassment and demands to fire the city manager.
Mayor Melvin “Randy” Degenhardt filed the petition in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court against Kirk VanOstrand. A judge denied a request for an emergency order, but a hearing in the case is scheduled for April 25.
Degenhardt wrote in his petition that he has been harassed by VanOstrand since October. Degenhardt declined to comment for this story.
“These are personal attacks on me when I am out in the community and worse, when I am on my own property,” Degenhardt wrote in the petition. “The language is foul and harassing. I’ve had a stent put into my heart last year, and all of this is taking a toll on my health and stress level.”
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, VanOstrand said he was aware of Degenhardt’s petition but declined to comment further as he had not yet spoken with his lawyer.
once had ‘very GOOD RELATIONSHIP’
VanOstrand unexpectedly resigned his position as mayor in October, citing “recent health issues.” He had served in the role since 2019, following five years on the City Council.
Degenhardt had served on the council for more than 46 years when in November he was appointed by his fellow council members to fill the remainder of VanOstrand’s mayoral term, which expires in 2023.
Degenhardt wrote in his petition that he and VanOstrand have been neighbors for more than 20 years and, prior to October, never had a problem.
“Kirk and I used to have a very good relationship,” Degenhardt wrote. “I would consider him my friend.”
Degenhardt wrote that since October, VanOstrand has repeatedly contacted him over the phone, at his home and at City Hall, often screaming or using offensive language and demanding that Degenhardt fire City Manager Loras Herrig.
The most recent incident happened on March 25. Degenhardt wrote that VanOstrand called his home early in the morning and repeatedly told Degenhardt’s wife that “Loras Herrig has to go.”
Degenhardt wrote that later that day, VanOstrand drove past as Degenhardt was getting into his vehicle at City Hall. VanOstrand “screamed very loudly” that Degenhardt should “get rid of Loras.”
“He screamed this at least six times at the very top of his lungs,” Degenhardt wrote, adding the men exchanged profanities before VanOstrand drove away.
Degenhardt wrote that he has repeatedly told VanOstrand that he does not want to speak to him and that he has blocked VanOstrand’s number from his personal phone, but VanOstrand has continued to contact him. He said VanOstrand’s “personal attacks” and “foul and harassing” language are causing anxiety for him and his family.
“I just want this behavior to stop and feel that he is targeting me,” Degenhardt wrote. “We don’t know what he is capable of. I can’t understand his behavior, and I don’t know what is going on with him. I’ve known him for more than 20 years, and he is not acting the way he used to.”
Degenhardt continued, “I have never been mayor (before being appointed), but I have 47 years of experience representing the city. I have never experienced anything like what is happening in my whole life. … As mayor, I would expect to hear from people complaining about grass clippings or garbage cans in the street. This behavior goes way beyond this.”
HERRIG IN THE SPOTLIGHT
Herrig was hired in December 2018 to be East Dubuque’s interim city manager after serving as the city administrator of Bellevue, Iowa, from 1998 to May 2018.
He filled a spot that had been vacant since East Dubuque council members voted to fire Geoff Barklow in late July 2018 in the wake of accusations against him and the city’s assistant police chief of unwanted sexual advances.
In June 2019, East Dubuque council members dropped the “interim” from Herrig’s city manager title.
Degenhardt’s petition states that, while he was mayor, VanOstrand was frustrated by Herrig’s performance.
“Loras would have health problems and not make it into work,” the petition states. “While Kirk was mayor, he would complain about Loras missing work. Even after Kirk was no longer mayor, he would drive around City Hall to where the employees park to see if Loras was at work. I personally observed him do this more than five times. Kirk wanted me to fire Loras, and all of these phone calls are instructing me to do this, and because I am not doing what he wants, the phone calls would continue.”
Reached by the TH, Herrig declined to comment on the petition, saying it is a “pending legal matter.”
When asked about VanOstrand’s push to have Herrig fired, however, Herrig said, “I don’t respond to alcoholics.”
Asked for a response to Herrig’s statement, VanOstrand said Herrig “can kiss my ass.”
Herrig’s future with the city had been a subject of contention prior to the filing of Degenhardt’s petition.
At a recent City Council meeting, Herrig recommended that council members change a portion of the city’s code to allow the city manager to appoint an assistant city manager. The current code gives that power to the mayor with council approval.
After council members voted against that change, Herrig said he “might not be here” if he couldn’t hire his own team. Council members then entered an executive session, after which members voted to ask city staff to make that and other code changes and to bring them back before the council.
At a later meeting, council members again expressed concerns about Herrig’s request. Council Member Tim Fluhr called for Herrig’s resignation at that meeting, later standing behind his statement and arguing that the city manager should live within the city limits. Herrig remains a resident of Bellevue.
On Thursday, Herrig said his future with the city is “sort of wide open at this point” and that he still is discussing matters with the council, with additional discussion likely to come at its next meeting on Monday, April 11.