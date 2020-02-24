After months of in-fighting this summer over claims of harassment and discrimination, City of Dubuque officials are poised to spend tens of thousands of dollars to try to improve the workplace culture in City Hall.
City Council members met this weekend for the first of six scheduled departmental budget hearings prior to adopting next year’s city budget.
The city is required by state law to set its budget by March 30.
Under the proposal, Dubuque would spend $190,600 for the fiscal year beginning July 1 to, in part, conduct biennial performance reviews of the city manager and department heads. Money would also be used to train city staff on conflict resolution under budget requests from the city manager’s office and human resources staff.
“I think the improvement packages are spot on,” Mayor Roy Buol said after the budget hearing. “We’ve got a new director of human resources, and she brings a lot of knowledge to the table. ... It’s a real opportune time to dig deep into what we need to do as an organization.”
The move comes after a majority of council members last summer pushed to fire longtime City Manager Mike Van Milligen for 16 alleged failings and concerns. The accusations included claims of a loss of talented female and racially diverse staff due to “‘serious’ cultural problems” that led to a hostile workplace at City Hall, according to documents obtained by the TH.
Council members tentatively agreed in closed-session meetings to bring in an outside law firm to evaluate the “current workplace culture. But when Council Member Kate Larson resigned, there no longer existed a majority interested in moving forward with the evaluation.
Now, Van Milligen recommends council members sign off on budget requests that include:
- $66,800 for three years of “emotional intelligence” training for city staff that Van Milligen said would provide better customer service and improve morale and retention among the city’s 1,079 employees.
“Our goal will be to do our best to improve the customer experience of interacting with our services,” Van Milligen said of the emotional intelligence training. “It also leads to greater employee satisfaction, because it improves the communication amongst employees, but also communications employees have with the public.”
Eventually, he said he would like to hire a full-time emotional intelligence coordinator to provide “empowerment training,” performance management and talent assessment to improve city workplace culture.
- A request for $99,168 to hire a coordinator was included, but not recommended, in the human resources department budget request.
- $61,100 to develop annual performance evaluations and professional development program for department heads. Half of the city’s 26 department managers would complete an evaluation each year to develop personalized performance improvement or coaching plans.
That would include a biennial “360-degree” evaluation of the city manager, beginning this year. Previously, the city manager received such an appraisal — which includes confidential feedback from subordinates, other city staff and peers in the community — every five years.
- Another $62,700 would be spent on leadership training, an employee wellness program and hiring consultants to assess the operations of the city’s human resources staff and conduct exit interviews of departing city employees.
Council Member Brett Shaw — the lone remaining council member who pushed for an investigation into and evaluation of the workplace culture at City Hall — praised the recommendations.
“It shows a concerted effort (for city employees) to be enabled to be as successful as possible,” Shaw said.
Council Member Brad Cavanagh added: “And a mark of strong leadership is an organization that recognizes where it need to improve and change. And this budget, to me, clearly states that.”