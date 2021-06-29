STOCKTON, Ill. -- The Stockton school district recently announced that starting this fall, third- and fourth-grade students will be housed in the middle school building.
Stockton Elementary School previously held students from pre-kindergarten through fourth grade, while the middle school had fifth through eighth grades.
Superintendent James Bunting said the move is the first step in the district’s plan to bring students onto one campus. The middle and high schools sit adjacent to each other.
“We’ve been having some building and grounds meetings to hopefully, in the near future, look at an addition to the high school, which would be a sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade addition,” he said. “Then, we would move the rest of the (elementary) grades over to the middle school building.” Bunting said the district does not have a timeline for the expansion.
The district also has experienced administrative shifts.
Following the departure of elementary school Principal Colleen Fox to become the River Ridge superintendent, Stockton High School Principal Casey Downey will become the principal for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.
Middle school Principal Brad Fox also retired this year. Bunting will serve as principal for seventh through 12th grades, in addition to his superintendent duties. Jason Volk has been hired as assistant principal for seventh through 12th grades.