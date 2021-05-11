SHULLSBURG, Wis. — A public hearing is scheduled for comments on a proposed water rate increase in Shullsburg that would raise monthly residential rates 36% to 38%.
The increase stems from costs in plant upgrades and a 27.5% increase in operating expenses since rates were last evaluated in 2015, according to an announcement from Wisconsin’s utility authority.
Residential customers who use an average of 1,500 gallons per month would have their monthly bill increase from $13.10 to $18.10. A customer that uses 3,000 gallons will see rates rise from $18.47 to $25.19.
The virtual hearing will occur at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. To join, visit www.us02web.zoom.us/my/pschearings or call 312-626-6799 and enter 809 513 2930 #. People also can submit comments by visiting www.psc.wi.gov and entering docket no. 5470-WR-105 on the “file a comment” page.
Comments can be mailed to Attn: Docket 5470-WR-105 Comments, Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 7854, Madison, Wis. 53707-7854.