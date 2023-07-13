Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A free event for families with elementary school-aged children is planned for later this month in Dubuque.
Dubuque County Conservation will hold
“Prairie Hike and Pollinator Palooza” from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 26 at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, 10426 Mines of Spain Road.
The event features a guided hike on the Prairie Ridge trail at the Mines of Spain. Butterfly nets and insect enclosures will be provided.
Register online at https://bit.ly/44k42Il.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.