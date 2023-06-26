Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An article about Avelo Airlines adding a new destination from the Dubuque airport was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website from June 19 to Sunday:
1.) Viva Avelo: Airline to begin offering flights between Dubuque, Las Vegas
2.) Biz Buzz: New eatery opens in former Dubuque restaurant; Dubuque senior living community providing at-home services; wine boutique opens in SW Wisconsin
3.) Former Iowa teacher sentenced to probation for enticing minor in Dubuque
4.) Police: Employee loaded unauthorized wagering credits on Dubuque casino’s club cards
5.) Authorities: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after semi strikes buggy in Lafayette County
6.) Love That Lasts: Local couple enjoying their ‘perfect paradise’ after 50 years
7.) Bellevue resident to donate funds in support of city park
8.) Documents: SW Wisconsin couple charged after 200 goats found dead on farm
9.) IN TH FIRST: $75 million Q Casino renovation progresses; officials examining Schmitt Island plans
10.) Dubuque County trucking company traces roots to feed store
