MONONA, Iowa — One person has died following a one-vehicle crash outside Monona on Saturday morning.
The crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday at County Highway B56 and 145th Street, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The name of the individual involved in the crash has not been released pending family notification.
The report states that the vehicle was westbound on 145th Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then rolled over, and the driver was ejected.
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Department and Monona Fire and EMS assisted the Iowa State Patrol in the incident, the report read.