The continued reconstruction of a busy Dubuque road, a new roundabout and a bridge replacement are among the local road projects planned for 2023.
Those projects and others aim to replace old infrastructure, improve safety and address expected traffic increases, though many of them also will end up causing some traffic disruptions this year.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with state and local officials about road projects planned for the year and how they might impact motorists.
Recommended for you
Iowa
Two road projects in the city of Dubuque are expected to create prolonged traffic complications this year, according to City Engineer Gus Psihoyos.
The city plans to complete the second phase of its $9.2 million reconstruction of the Northwest Arterial. Last year, the city repaved the road’s southbound lanes, added 4-foot-wide asphalt shoulders and reconstructed the intersections at Pennsylvania Avenue and Asbury Road.
Starting in April, the city will begin work on reconstructing the northbound lanes, which involves removing the existing pavement, excavating for a new stone base and installing pavement subdrains, a stone base and asphalt pavement.
During construction, the city will convert the southbound lanes to accommodate two-way traffic, said Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl. The project is expected to be completed in late August.
The second major project in Dubuque involves the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Kerper Boulevard and Kerper Court. City officials announced the $1.5 million project late last year in anticipation of the increased traffic expected when a Kwik Trip convenience store is built near the intersection.
Psihoyos said the roundabout project still is early in the planning process and could be subject to delays, but he hopes to begin construction soon after July 4.
“If everything goes smoothly, then we would ideally start right after that,” he said. “We don’t want to have construction before the Fourth (of July)” when thousands descend on the area for the annual fireworks and airshow.
Psihoyos said the aim is to have the roundabout completed in about 60 days. Traffic along Kerper Boulevard will be interrupted during construction, but he said city staff are working on a solution to reduce the impact to people working and living in the city’s North End.
Iowa Department of Transportation officials also have two major projects planned in Dubuque County this year.
In April, the DOT will begin work on a $1.9 million project to replace the bridge on South Grandview Avenue that passes over U.S. 61/151. DOT Resident Construction Engineer Hugh Holak said the bridge has reached the end of its lifespan.
“You can easily see that the bridge is getting old,” he said.
The project is anticipated to last until November. Traffic on the highway will be limited to one lane in each direction, and traffic will be detoured entirely on some nights to allow for bridge demolition.
Starting in the summer, work will begin on a $6.5 million project to resurface a portion of Iowa 3 that runs from the intersection of Five Points Road to the westernmost intersection of Pfeiler Road. The work represents the latest piece of a project to reconstruct much of Iowa 3 in Dubuque County.
While under construction, the highway will be closed, and traffic will be rerouted to the new route of U.S. 52.
Illinois
Jo Daviess County Engineer Stephen Keeffer said several resurfacing projects are planned in the county this year.
Most notably, the county will resurface Menominee Road from its intersection with U.S. 20 to the Wisconsin border.
The county also plans to resurface North Canyon Park Road from its intersection with U.S. 20 to where the road meets Apple River Canyon State Park.
Keeffer said these projects likely will occur in the summer, with plans to have them completed before the beginning of the school year.
County officials still are assessing the anticipated costs of the projects and their traffic impact.
Work also will resume this year on a $31 million improvement project on U.S. 20/Illinois 84 through Galena. The project is scheduled for completion by fall 2024.
Wisconsin
Starting in March, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will begin construction of a $7 million to $8 million roundabout at the intersection of Wisconsin 80 and Wisconsin 81, between Platteville and Cuba City.
DOT Project Manager Derek Potter said the work will require traffic on both highways to be detoured up until the project’s anticipated completion in October. The roundabout aims to reduce the number of crashes at the intersection.
Grant County Highway Commissioner John Knautz said the county also plans to resurface Grant County H from Kieler to Cuba City. Knautz said the road will remain open to traffic while the project is underway throughout the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.