Route 3
Buy Now

Traffic moves south Thursday on Iowa 3 near Rickardsville, Iowa. Part of that highway will undergo a resurfacing project.

 Dave Kettering

The continued reconstruction of a busy Dubuque road, a new roundabout and a bridge replacement are among the local road projects planned for 2023.

Those projects and others aim to replace old infrastructure, improve safety and address expected traffic increases, though many of them also will end up causing some traffic disruptions this year.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.