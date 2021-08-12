They have arrived.

Charter planes carrying the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees arrived minutes apart shortly after noon today at Dubuque Regional Airport. 

Charter buses will take the teams to the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, where a temporary stadium has been erected for tonight's game.

For those who have tickets to today's game, access to the stadium will start at 3 p.m. The White Sox are scheduled to take batting practice at 3:40, and the Yankees at 4:35 p.m.

The nationally broadcast game will be shown on FOX. The broadcast starts at 6 p.m., with the game set to start at about 6:15 p.m. 

