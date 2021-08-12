Sorry, an error occurred.
Members of the Chicago White Sox exit a charter plane at Dubuque Regional Airport on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
The charter planes for the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees sit at Dubuque Regional Airport on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Tim Kane, of Dubuque, watches as members of the New York Yankees exit a charter plane at Dubuque Regional Airport on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Members of the New York Yankees exit a charter plane at Dubuque Regional Airport on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Tim Kane (far left) and Julie Carlisle-Kane, both of Dubuque, watch as the Chicago White Sox's charter plane lands at Dubuque Regional Airport on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Julie Carlisle-Kane and Tim Kane, both of Dubuque, watch as the Chicago White Sox's charter plane lands at Dubuque Regional Airport on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
The charter planes for the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees landed at Dubuque Regional Airport minutes apart today.
They have arrived.
Charter planes carrying the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees arrived minutes apart shortly after noon today at Dubuque Regional Airport.
Charter buses will take the teams to the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, where a temporary stadium has been erected for tonight's game.
For those who have tickets to today's game, access to the stadium will start at 3 p.m. The White Sox are scheduled to take batting practice at 3:40, and the Yankees at 4:35 p.m.
The nationally broadcast game will be shown on FOX. The broadcast starts at 6 p.m., with the game set to start at about 6:15 p.m.
