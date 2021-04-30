SCALES MOUND, Ill. — One person was injured in a scooter crash on Wednesday in Jo Daviess County.
Kevin J. Schleuning, 52, of Scales Mound, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Burrall Avenue and Jackson Street in Scales Mound. A press release states that Schleuning was operating a scooter when he lost control of it and laid it onto its side.
Authorities are investigating.