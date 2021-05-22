Police said three people were injured Thursday when a driver failed to yield and caused a crash in Dubuque.
Thomas A. McNamer, 65, of Dubuque; Haley L. Smith, 18, of Sherrill, Iowa; and Phillip W. French, 39, of Dubuque, were all taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of S. Locust and Charter streets. The report states that McNamer was southbound on S. Locust Street and attempted to turn left onto Charter Street. McNamer failed to yield to Smith’s vehicle, which was southbound on S. Locust Street. French was a passenger in McNamer’s vehicle.
McNamer was cited with failure to yield the right-of-way.