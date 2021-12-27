A Dubuque man today was sentenced to federal prison after he worked with his daughter to make 1,000 drug deals.
Kendell L. Thomas, 47, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to three years, one month in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Thomas conspired with his daughter Lekeya S. Gillenwater, 29, to distribute crack cocaine, with both of them using the same cellphone, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
"Information disclosed at sentencing showed that Thomas and his daughter distributed over 500 grams of crack cocaine by conducting approximately 1,000 drug-related transactions during an eight-month period in Dubuque in 2020," the press release states.
Thomas originally had been charged at the state level with possession of crack, of marijuana, of ecstasy and of drug paraphernalia in connection with a March 2020 arrest and charged with possession of crack, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia in connection with a June 2020 arrest, but all of those charges were dismissed when he was charged in federal court.
Gillenwater also was indicted in federal court in December 2020 for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. She was sentenced in September to eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.