A Dubuque historian has shared local connections to larger national events in a recent book.
John Pregler released “Historic Tales of Old Dubuque” in October, featuring several stories linking national moments with Dubuque residents and events.
“Dubuquers in Dubuque take a lot of pride in our history,” Pregler said. “We know a lot about our local history, but what no one really has taken time to do is connect it with national events and then frame it in national events. ... It’s about tying American history and Dubuque history together so people realize they go together. What happens in Dubuque is American history.”
Pregler said “Historic Tales of Old Dubuque” consists of six vignettes that have been written over the past 10 years at different times, including pieces highlighting President Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass’ visits to Dubuque.
“I was writing a book about Dubuque baseball history, and I approached the publishers to see if I could get this printed as a book,” Pregler said of his latest book. “The History Press was very interested. They ended up pulling it together in a book form for me in six months.”
The book’s story on Lincoln’s visit to the area was originally written in 2018, Pregler said.
In 1859, Lincoln came to the area as part of a railroad tour to gather more information for a lawsuit against Central Railroad, which Lincoln was defending as an attorney at the time.
“A lot of people know Lincoln was in Dubuque but not why he was in Dubuque,” Pregler said. “It’s those minutiae of history that’s really interesting, especially at the Dubuquer level.”
Pregler also focused on the story of Dubuquer William Boyd Allison, who was a U.S. Senator from 1873 to 1908. He is now buried in Linwood Cemetery.
“He was involved in American History from the Civil War up to his death, when Teddy Roosevelt was president,” Pregler said.
Pregler said Allison was one of the individuals who tried to prevent the events of the Battle of Little Bighorn, a clash between U.S. soldiers and Native American tribes, by attempting to negotiate to purchase the Black Hills.
Allison also had the potential to take on the role of U.S. president.
“He was a contender from 1880, really, until 1904,” Pregler said. “His name was always in the mix for the presidency. Most people don’t know this, but (President) William McKinley wanted Allison to be vice president, not Teddy Roosevelt. If that happened, Allison would’ve been president when McKinley was assassinated.”
The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium is one of the sellers of Pregler’s book.
Heather Green, museum interpretation program manager, said the museum has partnered with Pregler in the past to share his research with community members.
“We are part of Dubuque history, and we want to showcase Dubuque history,” she said.
