Ghosts, ghouls, witches, princesses and masked avengers in Dubuque can begin planning their annual pilgrimage for candy and treats.

A proclamation made at Monday’s City Council meeting established the city’s trick-or-treating time frame as from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

The proclamation also urges all motorists to be watchful for “youngsters making their annual rounds.”

Elsewhere in Dubuque County, trick-or-treating will be held at:

  • Asbury: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
  • Cascade: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
  • Dyersville: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
  • Epworth: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27
  • Farley: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27
  • Luxemburg: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
  • New Vienna: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
  • Peosta: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
  • Worthington: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
