Ghosts, ghouls, witches, princesses and masked avengers in Dubuque can begin planning their annual pilgrimage for candy and treats.
A proclamation made at Monday’s City Council meeting established the city’s trick-or-treating time frame as from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
The proclamation also urges all motorists to be watchful for “youngsters making their annual rounds.”
Elsewhere in Dubuque County, trick-or-treating will be held at:
- Asbury: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
- Cascade: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
- Dyersville: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
- Epworth: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27
- Farley: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27
- Luxemburg: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
- New Vienna: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
- Peosta: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
- Worthington: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31