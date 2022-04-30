Dubuque County Right to Life’s 28th annual Life Dinner at Grand River Center on Friday drew more than 500 guests who listened to presentations from Dr. Anthony Levatino, a New York OB-GYN, and East Dubuque, Ill., residents Kelly and Mark Puls.
Augustine Payne, Dubuque County Right to Life’s executive director, said the annual event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
“We have a group of donors who generously provide funds for the dinner,” he said. “That way, the donations received that evening go directly to our organization.”
Before the dinner, Levatino and Kelly Puls shared a little about their stories.
Levatino’s dramatic pivot from pro-choice to pro-life came with tragedy.
“Many people say they’re pro-life or pro-choice, but when you’re a doctor it’s not a political issue,” he said. “You want happy, healthy patients.”
When Levatino and his wife, Cecelia, got married, they quickly discovered that they had an infertility problem. In 1978, the couple adopted a daughter they named Heather. Soon after, Cecelia became pregnant with their son, Sean.
On June 23, 1984, shortly before Heather’s sixth birthday, she was hit by a car outside the family home and died in her parents’ arms.
“What do you do after a disaster?” Levatino said. “You bury your child, you take some time off and you go back to your life. I showed up at work for a scheduled abortion. I started that abortion and got sick. For the first time in my life, I didn’t see the right to choose. I just saw my daughter.”
In February of 1985, Levatino quit performing abortions of any kind.
Payne said that Dubuque County Right to Life is available to help at stages of life other than conception.
“We’ve recently started talking about the issues of terminal illness, as we’ve seen an aging population in Dubuque County,” he said. “We wanted to address the other end of the spectrum.”
Kelly Puls said Dubuque County Right to Life has been instrumental in supporting her family since her husband, Mark, was diagnosed with ALS in November 2020. The organization has started a meal train so community members can donate meals, and has assisted with household tasks and yardwork.
“We’re learning how to live with it,” she said. “Hopefully, people can see that we’re hoping and dreaming and living just like they are.
Mark now uses a wheelchair and has limited speech.
“I would say 90% of the time, he’s very positive,” Kelly said. “We still have hard times. Then we pick each other back up and try again.”
The couple shares five children — Mark’s son, Matthew, 23, Kelly’s daughters Emily, 20 and Ally, 18, and two daughters together: Theresa, 11 and Rose, 9.
“Our kids, of course, were affected,” Kelly said. “We had a good, long cry. And then we talked about how we are going to make memories.”
Kelly said she appreciates the support the family has received from Dubuque County Right to Life.
“We didn’t picture ever being an inspiration for people, but we’re happy to be a voice for Dubuque County RTL,” she said. “We’re very grateful for their help and support.”