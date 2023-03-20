  • Kayli Reese

A hit rock band will perform in Dubuque this summer as part of an anniversary tour celebrating one of its popular albums.

3 Doors Down will perform on June 23 on Back Waters Stage as Q Casino as part of the casino's summer concert series, according to a press release. Candlebox will be the special guest on the tour, which will make 46 stops across the U.S. from June to October. 

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.