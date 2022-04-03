A man has pleaded guilty to charges related to the theft of $12,000 worth of tools from a Dubuque County business.
David P. Steil, 48, of Colesburg, Iowa, entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of first-degree theft and third-degree attempted burglary. He initially was charged with third-degree burglary but pleaded guilty to the lesser-included charge.
Plea documents state that both prosecutors and the defense will recommend a sentence of two to five years probation, including placement at the state residential facility at 1494 Elm St. His sentencing hearing is set for April 11.
Court documents state that the theft occurred on March 1, 2021, at Ehrlich Construction, 10605 U.S. 52 North. A hole was cut through a fence, and some of the missing tools were found outside of the fence.
Multiple sets of footprints were found leading to and from the business, documents state.
Police used traffic cameras to identify the vehicle involved in the incident, which was registered to Daniel D. Schemmel, 35, of Dubuque, documents state. The vehicle could be seen dropping off three subjects on South John Deere Road.
Police executed a search warrant on Schemmel’s residence, documents state. Schemmel and the vehicle were not present, but Steil was found inside the residence, along with one of the stolen items.
Schemmel also was charged with first-degree theft and third-degree burglary in relation to the incident. He has pleaded not guilty.