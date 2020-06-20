When Misty Auer told her daughter, Isabella, about her idea to start a lending library, there initially was apprehension.
“She thought that we were going to hand out her own books, but I assured her that they weren’t going anywhere,” Misty said.
After that, the Dubuque girl was on board fully. Isabella, 17, always was passionate about reading and literature and believed in art’s ability to change the world. A library of her own seemed like the perfect way to spread that passion.
Isabella, diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, died on April 28. Less than one month later, her mother began collecting books for the lending library, determined to keep her daughter’s dream alive.
“She had grand ideas of changing the world through literature,” Misty said. “This is the kind of thing that she would absolutely love.”
The Isabella Auer Lending Library currently has 184 books, all available for local families to borrow for free. Throughout the Auer home, the books are scattered across tables and filling up shelves, and their numbers only continue to grow.
While many of them were bought by Misty, many others have been donated, either by local residents or book publishers.
Misty said the library is specifically made up of the kinds of books that Isabella loved but often found difficult to find at the library, particularly books that told stories inspired by her Catholic faith and literary classics such as “Watership Down.”
“She would always be frustrated when she couldn’t find the books she wanted at the library,” Misty said. “If this existed when she was still alive, she would have absolutely loved it.”
The lending library is intended to provide families with access to a variety of wholesome stories that carry with them meaningful messages. For now, Misty said the library will operate directly out of her home. She even repurposed an old refrigerator to act as a drop-off box, complete with a slot allowing people to submit requests.
The library already has garnered local interest.
Amy Henn, of Dubuque, was the first to borrow books from it when she checked some out for her children last week. For her, the library acts as a beautiful memorial for Isabella and a great source for family reading material.
“I am always looking for good books for our children to read, so this is really appreciated,” Henn said. “It’s a beautiful legacy for Isabella, I think.”
Misty said she is thankful for the support the lending library has received and intends to continue to grow the collection as time goes on.
While she never envisioned running a library out of her home, she said she is given comfort knowing that her daughter still is impacting people.