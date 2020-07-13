HANOVER, Ill. — The Senior Resource Center’s Jo Daviess Senior Safety Net Program recently was awarded $7,000 to help older individuals in Jo Daviess County that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
It marks the second round of funding awarded through Freeport Community Foundation from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.
The program will provide increased access to emergency food and household supplies, utility assistance, direct financial assistance for unplanned household expenses, short-term rental or mortgage support and transportation assistance for out-of-county medical appointments, the release stated.
Seniors in need of assistance can contact the Senior Resource Center at 815-235-9777 or visit seniorresourcecenter.net.