Stories regarding COVID-19, business announcements and local tragedies were among the most read on TelegraphHerald.com in 2020.
Here are the 20 stories that garnered the most views on the TH’s website.
1. About a dozen railcars and one locomotive derailed the morning of April 20 when a freight train hit a large boulder on the tracks in Grant County, Wis. Several empty railcars ended up partially in the Mississippi River. And while the locomotive ended up on its side, no injuries were reported.
2. After 84 years, Flexsteel Industries Inc. announced April 29 that it would close its Dubuque manufacturing facility. Company officials said the recently constructed facility on Seippel Road would be shuttered by summer. The closure would result in the loss of 213 jobs, including about 150 manufacturing positions. The other job cuts will impact corporate employees, engineers and support workers in Dubuque. (The 24th-most-read story of the year was the December announcement that Simmons Pet Food would purchase the plant, invest about $80 million and create more than 270 full-time jobs over its first three years.)
3. In early November, Dubuque County recorded an all-time high number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations, as well as 195 new confirmed cases in 24 hours and four related deaths.
4. On July 1, authorities released photos of the Dubuque man who they said murdered a woman in downtown East Dubuque, Ill., more than one year earlier. Authorities said Joseph L. Wright fatally shot Jennifer L. Miller, 44, of Dubuque, at about 2:45 a.m. April 21, 2019, on Sinsinawa Avenue. A Jo Daviess County, Ill., grand jury had indicted Joseph L. Wright on charges, including multiple murder counts, in September 2019, but as of the following summer, he still had not been arrested, prompting the public announcement. Wright still remains at large.
5. On June 2, a Dubuque child was killed and two people were airlifted for treatment after a fiery, head-on crash in Jo Daviess County. The 10-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from a pickup truck.
6. Dubuque City Council members voted, 7-0, on Aug. 6 to approve an ordinance mandating face coverings in indoor public settings and in outdoor settings when maintaining 6 feet of social distance is not possible, a move made in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
7. Larry Ikonomopoulos, the 51-year-old owner of Skinny Maginny’s, 345 Main St., battled for his life in July after contracting COVID-19. Friends organized a fundraiser on his behalf.
8. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on April 16 implemented additional mitigation measures in northeast Iowa after the region reached one of the highest possible levels on the state’s COVID-19 risk chart. She ordered residents to stay home for everything but work and essential errands amid growing concern about coronavirus outbreaks at meatpacking plants and nursing homes.
9. In August, Dubuque police recovered a body at the Port of Dubuque Marina on the Mississippi River determined to be a man who drowned the evening before. Taylor White, 31, of Platteville, Wis., dove into the river from a boat near Schmitt Harbor and did not resurface, authorities said.
10. A gas explosion leveled a Loras Boulevard residence, damaged homes throughout the nearby area and displaced at least 50 residents Sept. 28, but the structure was empty at the time and no life-threatening injuries were reported.
11. Dubuque Specialty Care was cited in June for allowing three symptomatic employees to repeatedly work and for some staff’s failure to wear personal protective equipment. Dubuque Specialty Care had 51 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of that time, including 11 residents who had the coronavirus who had died.
12. Dubuque police in June responded to the area in front of a Main Street business after a person was found dead. An investigation did not turn up anything suspicious about the death.
13. Four area men were arrested in December in Galena, Ill., for allegedly sending explicit photos to and arranging sexual encounters with an undercover officer posing online as a minor.
14. A gift of eastern Iowa bluegill 60 years ago to Japan became an invasive scourge. In the decades since, the small, innocuous native of North America exploded in population in the freshwater systems of the island nation. The introduction of bluegill led to the near extinction of native species in Japan.
15. In April, Orchard Manor in Lancaster, Wis., became one of the first local long-term-care facilities to have an outbreak of COVID-19.
16. One person was killed in a shooting in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard on July 2. Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, of Dubuque, died after being shot in the chest. Deonte W.B. Ellison, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in relation to the shooting.
17. Julie Westercamp, the beloved coach of Wahlert Catholic High School’s boys tennis team, longtime teacher and coach at Western Dubuque High School and a staple of the Dubuque tennis community, died in March after a three-year fight with cancer.
18. Footage from the City of Dubuque shows at least 12 people on Loras Boulevard in the vicinity of the explosion site when it occurred in September, sending flames and debris outward.
19. The closure of one Dubuque restaurant paved the way for the opening of a new eatery on the corner of East 17th and Elm streets. Boaz BBQ began operating at 1689 Elm St. in the first week of September, according to owner Don Edwards. The new business occupies the building that previously housed Greek restaurant The Corner Grill.
20. A statue of Loras College’s founder was removed from campus in September after school officials learned new information about Bishop Mathias Loras’ slave ownership.