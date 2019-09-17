DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Cast and crew members from a popular reality television series descended on Dyersville this weekend to visit a famous landmark and enjoy a few local brews.
The stars of “American Pickers” on Sunday spent about five hours at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, where they filmed footage that could appear in an upcoming episode.
“American Pickers” features a group of antique and collectible “pickers” who travel around the country in search of unique finds. The show’s home base is an antique shop located in LeClaire.
The show debuted in 2010, and new episodes continue to appear on History Channel.
Travel Dubuque President and CEO Keith Rahe said the cast arrived at Field of Dreams in the middle of the afternoon Sunday and filmed various scenes involving the field’s famous Ghost Players.
Rahe indicated the Field of Dreams footage could be used in a January episode that celebrates the 10th anniversary of the reality series.
“They did some filming involving the Ghost Players, and it seems like they got everything they wanted (for the episode),” Rahe said. “It was just a beautiful afternoon and gorgeous evening.”
One of Dyersville’s newest attractions also pitched in to provide some refreshment.
On the way to the Field of Dreams, cast members of “American Pickers” observed the building housing Textile Brewing Co.
Carol Olberding, who co-owns the newly opened brewery with her husband, Tom, received a phone call asking the crew at Textile to bring some local beers for the cast and crew to enjoy. The Olberdings quickly complied with the request.
“It was all very impromptu and very fast,” Carol Olberding said. “We filled up some growlers and brought them right out there to the field.”
Olberding said cast members Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby, as well as multiple crew members, returned to Textile Brewing after the filming was complete to enjoy the beer and soak in the unique setting.
Their inquisitive nature was on display as they explored the historic building and the various items within. Located at 146 Second St. NE, Textile Brewing is located in an old sewing factory.
“Mike was super interested in everything about the building and very appreciative of all the things that were saved and reused,” Olberding said.
A spokesman for A&E Networks, which owns the History Channel, declined to comment on specifics about the filming in Dyersville and how it would be incorporated into a future episode.