A Dubuque man was sentenced to two years of probation for starting a fire near a Dubuque residence in August.
Steve A. Lyons, 47, of Dubuque, was recently given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of third-degree arson.
He was initially charged with first-degree arson.
As part of his sentence, Lyons must comply with a no-contact order issued for Alfred P. Kopczyk, 69, of McHenry, Ill., and the address of 1375 Locust St. Kopczyk owns that Locust Street property, according to court documents.
Documents state that authorities heard two large bangs in the early hours of Aug. 22 in the area of Loras Boulevard and Bluff Street.
They discovered a fire burning in a pile of brush outside 1375 Locust St., and the flames had spread to a fence and wooden pallets. The Dubuque Fire Department came and extinguished the fire. Authorities estimated the fire caused about $1,000 in damages, documents state.
Investigators looked at traffic camera footage and saw a subject walking into a parking lot adjacent to the site of the fire prior to the two explosions.
Footage showed what appeared to be a large-scale firework igniting in the area, documents state. The individual, later identified as Lyons, was shown walking to a Bluff Street address.