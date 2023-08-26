Tom Greenawalt joined the Dubuque Noon Optimist Club in 1956, three years after it was chartered.
“I was drafted into the service, or I would have joined in 1954,” said Greenawalt, 91, a retired chiropractor. “I joined after I got out of the service because I felt I wanted to help youth. I’ve been happy with what we’ve done through the years.”
The club’s 70th anniversary will be celebrated by its current 72 members and their families this weekend. There also will be a memorial service for members who have passed away.
The Dubuque Noon Optimist Club is one of the nearly 3,000 chapters with more than 80,000 members in more than 20 countries. Founded in 1919 in Louisville, Ky., the organization today has its headquarters in St. Louis. In Dubuque, there is also a morning and an evening Optimist Club, along with a Junior Optimist Club at Hempstead High School.
The Noon Club is perhaps best known in Dubuque for its annual Salute to America program that places about 2,500 U.S. flags throughout the community on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day.
“It looks pretty cool,” Shirley Shannon, the club’s president and a member since 2016, said of the flags lining the streets of Dubuque.
Throughout its 70 years, the club’s many accomplishments have included helping establish StoryBook Hill Children’s Zoo and the Miracle League of Dubuque baseball park. The club annually donates about $45,000 to the community to support about 25 youth organizations, Shannon said.
Greenawalt said an important moment in the 67 years he has been an Optimist happened when women became members in 1988.
“That was quite a shock in the beginning,” he said. “They began to work with us, and (we have) done a better job than we had done as an all-men’s club.”
Shannon, a property and casualty manager at AssuredPartners, formerly known in Dubuque as The Friedman Group, said she gets a sense of satisfaction by serving as an Optimist. “It makes you feel really good to be able to help the kids in our community,” she said.
Added Greenawalt: “It’s fun to be around people who have a common interest in helping youth. You can’t do it alone as well as you can with a group.”
That, however, isn’t the only reason Greenawalt has stayed in the club for the 30 years since he retired.
“I (get to) hang around with these kids. They could all be my daughters or granddaughters and sons,” he said of the club’s other members. “That’s what keeps me young.”