Tom Greenawalt joined the Dubuque Noon Optimist Club in 1956, three years after it was chartered.

“I was drafted into the service, or I would have joined in 1954,” said Greenawalt, 91, a retired chiropractor. “I joined after I got out of the service because I felt I wanted to help youth. I’ve been happy with what we’ve done through the years.”

