FENNIMORE, Wis. — The City of Fennimore’s municipal swimming pool and Memorial Building will remain closed for the time being.
City Council members will reevaluate whether to keep the pool closed at their June meeting, city officials announced Tuesday.
While the Memorial Building will remain closed, residents with questions can call the office at 608-822-6110, and staff will be on hand during regular business hours.
Utility bills and other office correspondence can be dropped off in the blue box outside the building.