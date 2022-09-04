Dubuque County’s emergency responders are preparing local educators for the installation of emergency radios in school buildings.
The effort is part of a state-funded initiative by Gov. Kim Reynolds aimed at improving safety in public and private schools. It allows school leaders to request emergency radios for each of their school buildings.
Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger said his agency is meeting with local superintendents to discuss how the new radios should be integrated into the county’s emergency communications system.
“This isn’t some radio that you can just hand over to anybody and they can use,” Berger said. “We need to be ahead of this to make sure it is integrated properly.”
He said the inclusion of emergency radios in school buildings will allow those campuses to communicate more quickly with police and fire departments in case of a public safety emergency, such as a shooting.
“It’s going to give the schools a direct line to the responding agencies,” he said.
The radio installations are part of a larger state school safety initiative. Reynolds announced in June that the state would allocate $100 million in funding to school safety. That includes offering vulnerability assessments for the state’s 1,500 K-12 school buildings and making available up to $50,000 per school building for capital improvement projects aimed at improving safety.
The Iowa Department of Education’s website states that school districts need to conduct vulnerability assessments if they want to apply for the capital improvement project funds. School districts must submit an official notice of interest to the state by Sept. 1, 2024.
Dubuque Community School District Chief Communication Officer Mike Cyze said the district is awaiting guidance from the state on how that funding could be used.
The state’s timeline for schools to request emergency radios is quicker. Districts are required to order their radios by Oct. 21, and they are expected to take about eight to 12 weeks to be manufactured.
Prior to the radios arriving, Berger said, the county will work with local school districts to determine where the emergency radios will go, who will use them and in what situations they can be used.
“Most of the time, we think they are going to sit there and not do anything,” Berger said. “We need to figure out what kind of situation will warrant them to use these radios.”
Cyze said the Dubuque district’s schools already have multiple safety measures to help alert emergency responders of any incident, including a mobile “panic button” phone application that allows district staff to instantly alert emergency responders with their personal phones.
However, he added that the emergency radios will provide another line of communication to local police and firefighters.
“This is another layer of safety that we fully welcome,” Cyze said. “It’s another direct connection with the 911 center.”
Dan Butler, superintendent of Western Dubuque Community School District, said his district also has implemented several safety measures at its schools to prepare for potential emergencies, but the emergency radios also are welcomed.
“We feel good and solid with what we have in place, but I think this is a good thing,” he said.
