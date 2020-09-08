Police said a man was injured Sunday when he ran into a parked car, causing his vehicle to roll over.
Jason R. Lester, 40, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a police report.
The incident occurred at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Humboldt Street.
The report states that Lester was southbound on Garfield Avenue when he hit a legally parked car. Lester’s vehicle then rolled over one time before landing back on its wheels, facing northbound.
Lester was cited for not having a valid driver’s license and failure to maintain control. Although there was no related charge, the police report states Lester was “under the influence” at the time of the crash.