Crouching at the edge of the Bee Branch Creek, 13-year-old Cash Willenbrink examined the aquatic organisms in his white plastic tub.
“I don’t even know what this one is, but he’s fast,” he said.
“What are the little red worms?” asked Brionna Sloan, 12, leaning in for a better look.
Her science teacher, Taylor Schaefers, helped her identify them as midge flies.
Brionna, Cash and their fellow Thomas Jefferson Middle School seventh-graders were participating in a Bee Branch experience day, designed to give them hands-on exposure to local ecosystems. They will use the information they learned Wednesday to work in small groups and create documentaries presenting their solution to plastic pollution.
Schaefers said the students are studying ecosystems in her class. At the same time in their English class, they read the book “Trash Vortex,” which discusses plastic pollution in the oceans.
Schaefers worked with Kirstin George and Angie Breitbach, Dubuque Community Schools educational support leaders for secondary English and math/science, respectively, to create a cross-curricular field trip.
“This is the perfect place to show kids what ecosystems we have in our community,” Schaefers said. “It really just brings that local (connection). It isn’t just a plastic water bottle in the Gulf of Mexico or the Great Pacific (Ocean) Garbage Patch. It’s right here and affecting us right now.”
The day included five stations, led by representatives from the school district as well as the City of Dubuque, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, Iowa State Extension and Outreach, Dubuque Metropolitan Solid Waste Agency and Green Iowa AmeriCorps. Students took a walking tour of the Bee Branch area, brainstormed ways to reduce plastic consumption and modeled how pollutants travel through drainage systems and into a community waterway.
At Breitbach’s station, they identified the organisms they had caught after dipping nets into the creek.
Cash carefully studied a diagram that Schaefers gave him.
“I want to find a leech,” he said, jumping up. “I’m not leaving until I find a leech.”
A few minutes later, 13-year-old Cali Bockenstedt turned over a rock to expose many small, black leeches.
“See, here they are,” she said, showing them to her friend.
Another group of Jefferson students visited the Bee Branch on Monday, with about 150 students between the two groups.
“This is their home,” George said, referring to the Bee Branch area. “A lot of the students live in this neighborhood and … many of them have said they hang out here, but they don’t necessarily know what it is or why we have it.”
Cali had never previously visited the Bee Branch area.
“It’s very pretty and clean,” she said. “There’s a lot to see and a lot to do.”
Brionna and Cali agreed that catching organisms was their favorite part of the day, closely followed by picking up trash.
“They want to make a difference,” Breitbach said. “You really can see that they understand that their choices have impacts, especially when you can relate it to where they are, where they live. ”