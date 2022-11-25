BELLEVUE, Iowa — The son of a Jackson County woman who was fatally shot earlier this year is suing the man accused of murdering her.

Joshua L. Close recently filed a lawsuit in Iowa District Court of Jackson County against Christopher E. Prichard, 56, of Bellevue, alleging the wrongful death of Close’s mother, Angela Prichard, 55. Although Christopher and Angela Prichard were married, Christopher Prichard is not Close’s father.

