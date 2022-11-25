BELLEVUE, Iowa — The son of a Jackson County woman who was fatally shot earlier this year is suing the man accused of murdering her.
Joshua L. Close recently filed a lawsuit in Iowa District Court of Jackson County against Christopher E. Prichard, 56, of Bellevue, alleging the wrongful death of Close’s mother, Angela Prichard, 55. Although Christopher and Angela Prichard were married, Christopher Prichard is not Close’s father.
Christopher Prichard is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of Angela Prichard. He has pleaded not guilty.
“Angela Prichard had a restraining order against Christopher Prichard requiring him to stay away from her because he was threatening, stalking and abusing her,” the lawsuit states. “Christopher Prichard repeatedly violated the restraining order, culminating in him confronting Angela Prichard at her place of work on October 8, 2022, shooting and killing her without justification on that date.”
Court documents state that Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennel in rural Bellevue on Oct. 8 after a 911 call was placed and found owner Angela Prichard “dead from an apparent gunshot wound.”
On Oct. 9, Christopher Prichard was arrested on an existing warrant for allegedly violating the no-contact order put in place for Angela Prichard.
“During the time of (Christopher Prichard’s) arrest, a single 20-gauge shotgun and ammo was seized relevant to the homicide investigation involving Angela,” documents state.
During an interview with law enforcement, Christopher Prichard said he was angry about the no-contact order.
“Chris also stated he knowingly violated the aforementioned no-contact order by entering the (kennel) carrying a 20-gauge shotgun for the purposes of confronting Angela,” documents state. “Chris further admitted that he shot Angie with the 20-gauge shotgun and then left the scene.”
Close’s lawsuit argues that Christopher Prichard’s actions caused his wife’s wrongful death, and Close is requesting a jury trial in the case to determine how much in damages Close should be awarded.
Close states in documents that he has sustained financial damages with the “premature” burial expenses for his mother and the lost value on her estate.
“(Close) brings this action ... on behalf of and for the benefit of the Estate of Angela Prichard and to preserve the assets of the defendant, Christopher Prichard, who upon information and belief is taking assets belonging to the estate of Angela Prichard and dissipating his own assets in order to insulate himself from judgment in this case,” the suit states.
Documents on behalf of Christopher Prichard have not yet been filed in the lawsuit.