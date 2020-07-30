The opening of Dubuque’s Southwest Arterial has been pushed back.
The four-lane highway connecting U.S. 20 at Seippel Road to U.S. 61/151 near Tamarack Business Park will open on Sept. 1, according to Bob Schiesl, the City of Dubuque’s assistant city engineer.
He said city staff and officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation met with contractors on site Wednesday.
“We discussed the schedule and the target opening, and we decided to adjust (the opening) to Sept. 1,” Schiesl said.
The opening had been expected during the first week of August, but Schiesl said work remains on the roadway’s middle interchange, located between North Cascade and English Mill roads.
“We decided it would be best if everything was 100% done,” Schiesl said.
Construction on the $160 million project began in September 2016.