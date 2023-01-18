The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council members on Tuesday night.
Switch Development agreement
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to schedule a public hearing for a proposed development agreement with Switch Development, LLC.
Background: Switch Development plans to invest $12 million to construct an 18,000-square-foot medical office building and a 7,500-square-foot retail building at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and West 32nd Street. Matt Mulligan, the head of Switch Development, said ground was broken on the project in November, and he plans to complete the building by the middle of 2024.
The development will require a variety of improvements at the intersection, including traffic signals, turning lanes, underground utilities, crosswalks and curb ramps, all estimated to cost about $610,000.
"The city agrees to make a good faith effort to construct the required intersection improvements so that they are operational by Nov. 30, 2023," states a city memo.
Through the proposed agreement, Switch Development would provide $400,000 for the road improvements, while the city would contribute $210,000. The developer then would be compensated back $200,000 through tax-increment-financing rebates.
What's next: The public hearing for the development agreement will be held at the next City Council meeting on Feb. 6.
Fiber optic hub
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve an amendment to a planned unit development allowing for the construction of a fiber optic hub in Dubuque Technology Park.
Background: ImOn Communications plans to construct the fiber optic hub at the north end of Digital Drive in order to support internet services on the south side of the city.
"City staff noted the subject site is a small, triangular piece of property that currently contains overhead power lines and some other utilities," states city documents.
The project is part of a larger endeavor by ImOn Communications to provide fiber internet services to to all Dubuque residents.
A similar "precast, 12’ by 20’ structure" already exists at the fire station No. 3 at 32nd Street and Central Avenue, according to city documents.
What's next: ImOn Communications plans to complete its fiber buildout of Dubuque by 2024.
JFK traffic signal repair
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to authorize payment to McDermott Excavating for emergency traffic signal repairs for the Asbury Road-John F. Kennedy Road intersection.
Background: On Dec. 15, 2021, a wind storm hit the Dubuque area, with peak winds of 69 mph registered at Dubuque Regional Airport. The winds knocked down the westbound traffic signal at the JFK-Asbury Road intersection. While a temporary signal was installed, city staff chose to replace both the northwest and northeast traffic signals at the intersection, along with rerouting fiber and electrical services and installing a new traffic signal cabinet on the southeast corner of the intersection.
What's next: The project has been completed by McDermott Excavating, with a total project cost of $118,581.
