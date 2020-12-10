HANOVER, Ill. — The Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation has received a grant for a feasibility study for a discovery center at the Wapello Land and Water Reserve in Hanover to highlight the unique history and culture of the area.
The grant to study creating the Wapello Discovery Center came from the Freeport Community Foundation, according to a press release.
“A vision of the Friends of Wapello volunteer group since its founding in 2008, the Discovery Center will tell the story of the Native American peoples who trace their ancestry to this region through their own stories and oral histories, not through interpretations by outside cultures,” the release states. “Indoor exhibits and experiences out on the land will also focus on the vibrancy of present-day Native American communities, the struggles they face and how the natural world remains so deeply intertwined with their cultures.”
The Wapello Land and Water Reserve has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places “due to the significance of the cultural heritage found there.”
“The Wapello Land and Water Reserve tells the story of human habitation along the bluffs and terraces of the Apple River near present-day Hanover going back 11,000 years,” the release states.
The foundation is in the midst of a fundraising campaign called Daring to Inspire that will go toward further work on the proposed discovery center and preserving the Wapello reserve. Donations can be made online at jdcf.org.