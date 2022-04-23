Police said a man was arrested Thursday for leading police on a chase earlier this month that ended with a crash that left one person injured.
Jeremy L. Rohner, 25, of 511 Garfield St., No. 207, was arrested at 9:32 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East 15th and White streets on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, as well as a warrant charging felony eluding.
The eluding charge and seven traffic citations stem from a crash April 7. Court documents state that an officer observed a vehicle driving without its headlights on at about 3:30 a.m. in the area of Bell Street and conducted a traffic stop. One person exited the vehicle, but it then sped away.
It reached 59 mph in a 25-mph zone on East Third Street and failed to stop at two stop signs.
Then, as the vehicle was traveling south on Bluff Street, documents state that the driver, Rohner, lost control and crashed into a cement and metal fountain. He fled on foot.
Inside the vehicle was Leah C. Fitschen, 48, of 3160 Ideal Lane. Documents state that Fitschen sustained injuries to her chest in the crash, and she was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
On Thursday, an officer pulled over a vehicle driven by Rohner and arrested him. Documents state Rohner had meth on him.