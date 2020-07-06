GALENA, Ill. – A reopening date has been set for Galena Public Library.
The library is scheduled to reopen on Monday, July 13. The library will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
The first hour of every open day will be reserved for seniors or those that are at high risk if exposed to COVID-19.
Patrons must wear a mask at all times and sanitize their hands before entering.
Visits to the historical room will be limited to two people at a time.