The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Terrence G. Green, 27, of 1499 Bluff St., No. 4, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. Friday at his home on charges of domestic abuse causing injury and assault causing bodily injury. Police said he assaulted Shaqoya L. Houston, 30, and Niausha N. Glass, 26, both of Waterloo, Iowa.
- Robert T. Freisinger, 42, of 260 W. 17th St., was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday at 1592 Locust St. on a charge of second-
- degree burglary.
- Cyril H. Lammers, 50, of 1172 Main St., Suite 1, reported $600 in vandalism damage to a large trash bin and a building at 1172 Main St. at 8:47 a.m. Thursday.
William R. Parker, 90, of 5329 Massey Station Road, reported the theft of a vehicle valued at $10,000 from his home at 3:56 p.m. Friday.