Week in review: Top stories from across the tri-states

Local companies take advantage of booming business trend: Social media marketing

After $250,000 depleted within a week, Dubuque County officials add $500,000 to pandemic fund

Natural burial cemetery gets approval from Jo Daviess County Board

Local officials try new ways to boost Census participation during pandemic

Dubuque family finds socially distant way to celebrate teen's birthday together

Politics: On campaigning in the COVID-19 crisis

Dubuque man likely faces 10 years in prison for sexually abusing girl he babysat

4 more Dubuque County COVID-19 infections among 64 new positives statewide

Pandemic too much for pedal car and small SW Wisconsin museum

Credit union with Dubuque location donates $250,000 to emergency relief fund

Class of 2020: An unprecedented, improbable end to 4 years of high school for area students

Police: Turkey breaks into pair of Platteville homes, no charges yet filed