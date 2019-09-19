PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — On a typical weekday, Scott Schaefer opens his downtown Platteville business at noon and remains there until it closes at 9 p.m.
He arrives home in time to cook a late dinner and spend a couple of hours with his fiancee. By 11:30 p.m., he is back to work, fulfilling online orders and completing paperwork from his home until he falls asleep around 2 a.m.
When it is all said and done, Schaefer estimates he works about 65 hours per week.
“It can really start to add up,” he said. “It can be tough for family life. I don’t see them as much as I want.”
Schaefer’s heavy workload is hardly unique.
His business, a game store named Deals N Dragons, is among a growing contingent of U.S. establishments that operate without any employees.
Such businesses, known as “nonemployer firms,” now represent 81% of small businesses in the U.S., according to a recent study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
For local business owners, operating a firm without employees can be a time-consuming and high-stress proposition.
However, it also affords a higher level of flexibility.
“You can change and adjust much faster,” Schaefer said. “I know I don’t have to run my choices past anyone. The business will thrive or fail based on the decisions I make.”
GOING IT ALONE
Joel Heer, the owner of Heer Chiropractic, opened his Galena, Ill., practice in the mid-1990s.
In the early going, he had employees. However, Heer decided about 15 years ago to go it alone.
“I just realized that it worked out better for me to do it all by myself,” he said. “It minimizes my overhead, and when you are a small business, that is always an advantage.”
Patty Jackson has owned A Ripple Effect in downtown Dubuque for more than a decade. She opened the fair-trade gift shop after retiring from her career in education.
She noted that small-business owners – especially those without employees – must become a jack-of-all-trades, mastering everything from accounting to ordering products.
“Coming from a teaching background, I had to learn a lot of skills,” she said. “To have your own business, you have to learn how to do just about everything.”
MAKING IT WORK
The challenges of operating a small business often are reflected in the balance sheet.
According to the Federal Reserve study, a majority of nonemployer firms are either unprofitable or are operating at breakeven.
Schaefer is happy to report that is not the case at his business, which surpassed the breakeven point three months after opening in late 2017 and has made a profit ever since. Even so, Schaefer acknowledged he is not yet striking it rich.
“That is the reason we don’t employ anybody,” he explained. “It’s so we can make a profit and we can reinvest that money into growing the business.”
Another pitfall of being a nonemployer firm can be the absence of socialization.
Heer is thankful that his practice is located in a professional center housing multiple businesses.
“I do miss out on that experience of hanging out with a bunch of co-workers around a water cooler,” Heer said. ”But I get to interact with the customers and with the other business owners in the building. There is enough activity that I don’t get lonely.”
Schaefer, meanwhile, has forged social connections with many of his loyal customers.
He also benefits from the companionship of his fiancee, Shelby Brus. A co-owner of the business, Brus works full time in the textbook publishing industry but helps out at Deals N Dragons for about 8 to 10 hours per week.
“She is really a huge help, and it’s good to spend the time together,” said Schaefer. “With our schedules, we don’t get to see each other all that much.”
WORTHWHILE ENDEAVOR
The Federal Reserve study notes that about 25% of nonemployer firms hope to add workers to their payroll at some point.
Deals N Dragons is among them. Schaefer said a worker or two could reduce his hours and decrease the likelihood of burnout. In the short term, though, he is happy to log the hours.
“To me, reinvesting in the business is more important than being able to take a vacation,” he said.
Jackson, of A Ripple Effect, has a similar mindset.
She generally mans the store six days per week, only getting a break when friends or family volunteer to take a shift. But it is a lifestyle she enjoys.
“I am not to that point where I’m worn out,” she said. “When I get there, it will be time to retire.”