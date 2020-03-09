EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque residents soon will return to the polls to weigh in on a second attempt to secure millions of dollars in funding for a building project.
East Dubuque school district leaders on March 17 will seek permission to issue up to $10.5 million in bonds to support the construction of an elementary school addition at the existing high school, creating a one-campus district.
A simple majority vote is needed for the measure to pass.
The total project cost is estimated at about $16 million. The school district would to use other methods of funding to cover remaining costs.
If passed, property taxes for a home with a market value of $100,000 would increase by about $190 per year, according to district estimates.
Along with the elementary addition, renovations at the high school would create separate middle and high school wings.
East Dubuque Superintendent T.J. Potts said the current elementary school, located at 100 School Road, requires millions of dollars in renovations and repairs to bring it in line with state code.
Building new is more cost-efficient, he argued.
“Even if we make all those repairs, the problems with that building aren’t going to go away,” Potts said. “We want to be good stewards of taxpayers’ money, so we decided to propose something that will last longer.”
This is the second attempt by the district to pass the bond measure. Last year, a $12 million bond measure failed on a vote of 692 against to 554 in favor.
Todd Colin, chairman of Yes For East Dubuque Schools, said the bond measure is essential for both the school district and the community as a whole.
“We don’t have what other kids have,” Colin said. “We need to give our kids what today’s learning requires.”
Colin said the new school would help make the city more attractive for young families.
“When people are thinking about moving to any community, the first thing they look at are the schools,” Colin said. “I failed to convince two of my employees to move to East Dubuque. If you look at our current elementary school, I don’t blame them.”
However, East Dubuque resident Charles Splinter said he plans to vote against the measure, arguing that the price is too high for the community.
“We don’t have the population to support this kind of spending,” Splinter said. “Our population is only going down. There are people on fixed incomes who can’t afford to pay for this stuff.”
Splinter said he would recommend the district instead consider consolidating with Galena public schools as a cost-saving measure.