Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will highlight additional developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Dubuque business has enhanced its offerings and created a new brand in hopes of finding success in a post-pandemic economy.
The bar and eatery formerly known as Which? Sandwich now is operating under the name Third Corner Food & Spirits. Owner Blue Kunz said the new name alludes to the fact that her business is the third bar to operate on the corner of West First and Main streets, joining Lot One and 1st & Main. The other corner at that intersection is occupied by River City Church.
“Three bars and a church,” Kunz said, with a chuckle. “You can’t get more Dubuque than that.”
Kunz, however, acknowledged that owning a bar and restaurant during the pandemic has not been a laughing matter. Business came to a complete halt in the early stages of the pandemic, and Kunz has continued to deal with changing regulations and capacity restrictions ever since.
“It’s been kind of a blur,” she said. “The money we’ve brought in has gone toward paying rent and keeping the lights on.”
Under the previous moniker, most people thought of the business solely as a sandwich shop. Kunz believes the new name will make the business more appealing to the bar-hopping crowd that comes to the Lower Main District for the late-night drink and food options.
The branding is far from the only thing that has changed at the business.
Kunz’s husband constructed a bar within the location. Meanwhile, Third Corner added a variety of spirits to a drink selection that previously offered only beer and wine coolers.
Third Corner also changed its food offerings, introducing burgers to a menu that already included a wide array of sandwich options.
Slowly but surely, the Lower Main district is returning to pre-pandemic form. Kunz hopes Third Corner will hit the ground running as the crowds return.
“It is still hit-and-miss right now,” Kunz said. “One Friday, you’ll be swamped; the next, it will be dead. But you can feel things slowly coming back.”
Third Corner is located at 210 W. First St. and can be reached at 563-451-7708.